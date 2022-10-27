Magellan raises 2022 annual guidance after third-quarter earnings

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP.N) reported on Thursday the company was raising its 2022 annual guidance, after posting a higher net income for the third quarter versus a year ago from hedge positions and transportation and terminals activity.

Magellan increased its annual discounted cash flow guidance by $10 million to $1.1 billion for 2022, the company said in its third-quarter 2022 earnings statement. Net income totaled $330 million for the quarter, compared to $237 million for the third quarter 2021, the company said.

Its refined products transportation and terminals revenue increased $21 million, as the company increased tariffs by 6% on average. Various supply disruptions in the Midcontinent region also resulted in customers utilizing Magellan pipelines for long-haul shipments, which move at higher rates, it said.

For its crude oil transportation and terminals, revenue decreased by $3 million due to lower committed shipments on the Longhorn pipeline system. Overall transportation volumes were higher because of increased shipments on the Houston distribution system, which move at a lower average rate.

Magellan expects expansion capital spending to be approximately $90 million in 2022, $100 million in 2023 and $40 million in 2024 to complete already-committed projects.

Those estimates include an expansion of its refined products pipeline system from Houston to El Paso, Texas, expected to be available in early 2024.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by David Evans

