Mexican economy shrinks more than expected in third quarter

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the previous three month period, seasonally adjusted data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, with a sharp contraction in service sector activity driving the decline.

The number was an adjustment from previously published preliminary data that showed a smaller 0.2% contraction in the quarter. A Reuters poll forecast the final data would show activity shrinking 0.3%.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

