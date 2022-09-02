Mexico monpol may need to become more restrictive yet, cenbanker says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico may need to continue tightening monetary policy to bring down inflation, said Gerardo Esquivel, a member of the central bank's board.

In an interview with Mexican news outlet Excelsior, Esquivel said the bank's board "may need to go a little further in the restrictive zone" to guarantee lower inflation.

Esquivel posted a link to the interview on his Twitter feed.

Reporting by Kylie Madry

