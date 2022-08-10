Factbox: Most short-lived SPAC deals of 2022

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Several startups have ditched their deals with blank-check companies this year, spooked by wobbly financial markets as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy.

One of the hallmarks of pandemic-era deal-making, special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, became hugely popular among companies looking to list their shares by avoiding the scrutiny and hurdles of a regular initial public offering.

Here are the 10 most short-lived SPAC deals that collapsed in 2022:

Source: Dealogic

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

