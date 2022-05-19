Musk's $44-bln deal for Twitter proceeding as expected - Bloomberg News

Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 19 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) executives told staff that Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price, Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

