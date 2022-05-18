Amazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges

The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company's LDJ5 sortation center, as employees begin voting to unionize a second warehouse in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid./File Photo

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The New York State Division of Human Rights has filed a complaint against Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) accusing the online retailer of discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers at its worksites, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday.

Amazon was also accused of having policies requiring workers to take unpaid leaves of absence instead of providing them with reasonable accommodations, even if they are capable of working.

New York faulted Amazon for allowing worksite managers to override recommendations by in-house "accommodation consultants" who review worker requests for modified schedules or job responsibilities.

"My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve," Hochul said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Seattle-based company operates 23 worksites with more than 39,000 workers in New York, Hochul said.

State law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations, including modifying job duties, to pregnant and disabled workers who ask.

According to Hochul, the complaint described how Amazon forced one pregnant worker to continue lifting packages over 25 pounds, and required her to take indefinite unpaid leave after she was injured from the lifting.

Hochul said the complaint also described how Amazon reversed recommendations to let two disabled workers modify their work schedules, after their managers resisted the changes.

Complaints issued by the Division of Human Rights are confidential.

The Amazon complaint seeks unspecified civil fines and penalties, improved training, and new policies governing the review of requests for reasonable accommodations.

Amazon has also been the target of litigation by state Attorney General Letitia James.

On May 10, a state appeals court dismissed her lawsuit accusing Amazon of failing to protect workers at two New York City facilities against COVID-19, and illegally retaliating against two employees who protested the conditions. read more

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski

