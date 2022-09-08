NY Fed official: 2019 experience will inform decisions on when to stop Fed quantitative tightening

The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's previous experience with reducing its balance sheet will be a "useful guide" for assessing when the central bank should stop that process this time, the head of the New York Fed's open markets account operations said on Thursday.

New York Fed System Open Market Account Manager pro tem Patricia Zobel, addressing key elements of the Fed's current balance sheet reduction effort begun in June, also said at a conference hosted by the Cato Institute that she expects key shifts being observed in money markets to lead to smaller overnight reverse repo balances over time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.