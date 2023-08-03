NYSE-parent ICE beats profit estimates on upbeat trading volumes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates as higher trading volumes at the New York Stock Exchange parent more than offset weakness in its mortgage technology unit.

Revenue from ICE's exchanges segment, its biggest business, rose 9% to $1.09 billion from a year earlier, while the company's mortgage technology segment saw a slump of 16% to $249 million.

The results round out an upbeat quarter for the biggest U.S. exchanges as Nasdaq(NDAQ.O) and CME Group(CME.O) also reported a rise in profit last month.

On an adjusted basis, ICE reported a profit of $1.43 per share for the quarter ended June 30, above analysts' average estimates of $1.37 a piece, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

