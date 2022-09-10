Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 bln deal to buy crypto firm Wyre

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Friday it had scrapped its $1.5 billion deal to buy cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc.

Bolt said it will continue its partnership with Wyre, and added that remaining independent would allow it to focus on its core areas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.