Peru central bank lowers 2022 and 2023 economic expectations

LIMA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Friday lowered its economic growth estimates for 2022 and 2023, amid worsening expectations despite the package of measures launched by the government to revitalize local production.

It now expects 2022 growth of 3.0%, compared to 3.1% previously, and 2023 growth of 3.0%, compared to 3.2% previously.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland and Mark Porter

