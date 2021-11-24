Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, WPIC says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022.

Platinum is used by automakers to neutralise harmful engine emissions and by jewellers, industries such as glassmakers and for investment. Surpluses imply lower prices and deficits higher prices.

The WPIC, which was set up by platinum mining companies and uses data from consultants Metals Focus and SFA (Oxford), said the roughly 8 million tonne a year platinum market would be oversupplied by 769,000 ounces this year -- the most since its data begins in 2013 -- and 637,000 ounces in 2022.

In September, it predicted a surplus of 190,000 ounces in 2021. In May, it forecast a deficit.

In the third quarter of this year alone, the platinum market was oversupplied by 592,000 ounces, the biggest quarterly surplus since at least 2013.

The roughly 8 million ounce a year global platinum market has moved back into surplus this year.

Supply from South Africa has increased as inventory that built up during a smelter outage is processed faster than expected, the WPIC said.

Meanwhile, demand from automakers fell as a chip shortage forced them to cut production and stockpiles held in exchange vaults in New York and for investors in exchange traded funds (ETFs) shrank.

Investment demand has fallen from 2019 and 2020 but demand from automakers and industry has grown.

The WPIC predicted platinum supply would remain high next year, but its head of research Trevor Raymond said production of the metal should fall in 2022 or 2023 after the built-up inventories in South Africa are spent.

The WPIC said next year it expected demand from automakers and investors in platinum bars and coins to rise but for industry, ETFs and jewellers to want less platinum.

Platinum prices rose to a 6-1/2 year high of $1,336.50 an ounce in February but have since sagged to around $1,000.

Following are supply and demand numbers and comparisons.

ANNUAL PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

QUARTERLY PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q3 2021

Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.