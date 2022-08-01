1 minute read
Factbox: Recession fears creep into corporate America as growth slows
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are expecting an economic downturn by the end of 2023, prompting their top executives to make recession a key topic of discussion during quarterly earnings calls.
Inflation as indicated by the personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred measure, recorded its steepest increase since 1982 in June, with a 6.8% jump. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Manya Saini, Praveen Paramasivam, Manas Mishra, Shivansh Tiwary, and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Anil D'Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.