Republicans reject White House tax loophole proposal in debt talks -WaPo

Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes
U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The White House last week gave Republican lawmakers a list of proposals to reduce the deficit by closing tax loopholes as part of debt ceiling talks, and each item was rejected by Republican negotiators, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three sources.

Senior White House officials floated the tax plans on a phone call with Republicans, the Post reported. They included a measure aimed at cryptocurrency transactions and another for large real estate investors, it reported.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Jasper Ward; Editing by Tim Ahmann

