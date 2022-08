Robinhood must face U.S. market manipulation claims over 'meme stock' rally, judge rules

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) must face market manipulation claims over restrictions it placed on trading during last year's "meme stock" rally, a U.S. judge has ruled.

Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

