Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip U.S. economy into recession

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) gestures as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday that she was very worried that the Federal Reserve was going to tip the U.S. economy into recession.

"Do you know what's worse than high prices and a strong economy? It's high prices and millions of people out of work. I am very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession," Warren said in an interview to CNN on Sunday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

