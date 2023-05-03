Factbox: Short sellers rake in $1.2 bln in profits as US regional bank stocks suffer

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 3 (Reuters) - Short sellers have pocketed $1.2 billion in paper profits betting against U.S. regional lenders in the first two days of May, analytics firm Ortex said, as the third major regional bank failure in two months sparked a selloff in the sector.

U.S. regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) on Monday in a $10.6 billion deal.

Here is a list of companies that generated the most profits for short sellers on May 1 and May 2:

Source: Ortex data

Compiled by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

