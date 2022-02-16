SoftBank considering $8 billion margin loan as part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News
Feb 16 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is asking banks vying to be part of a potential listing of Arm Ltd to underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
SoftBank this month shelved its blockbuster sale of Arm to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) valued at up to $80 billion citing regulatory hurdles, seeking to list the company instead. read more
Britain's Arm, which named a new chief executive last week, said it would go public before March 2023 and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son indicated that would be in the United States, most likely the Nasdaq.
