SoftBank plans to sell some or all of its 9% stake in SoFi
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) plans to sell its stake in digital personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI.O), according to a filing late on Monday.
SoFi shares fell 3% in extended trading.
On Monday, SoftBank sold 6.7 million shares in SoFi at a weighted average price of $8.17 per share, three days after it sold 5.4 million shares at a price of $7.99.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SoftBank also posted a record $23.1 billion loss in the April-June quarter on Monday and said it plans to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm. read more
To raise cash, SoftBank has exited companies including Uber Technologies (UBER.N) and home-selling platform Opendoor Technologies (OPEN.O), for a total gain of $5.6 billion.
SoftBank's chief executive officer Masayoshi Son has suffered a series of high-profile reversals after big bets by the first Vision Fund in late-stage startups such as office sharing company WeWork Inc soured, prompting him to tighten investment controls with the second fund.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.