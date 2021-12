Dec 13 (Reuters) - Symbotic, an artificial intelligence-based supply chain technology startup, said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) in a deal valued at $5.5 billion.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

