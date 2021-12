Dec 9 (Reuters) - HashiCorp Inc's (HCP.O) shares rose 1.5% in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the cloud-based tech company at $14.5 billion, marking one of the biggest listings in the enterprise software sector this year.

