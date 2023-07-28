S&P 500 Q2 earnings now seen down 6.4% yr-over-yr; 7.9% decline seen wk ago-Refinitiv

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - S&P 500 company aggregate earnings for the second quarter are now seen down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter, compared with a 7.9% decline forecast by analysts a week ago, according to Refinitiv data Friday.

The latest forecast is based on results from 254 of the S&P 500 (.SPX) components and estimates for the rest.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch

