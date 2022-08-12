Speculators cut long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

U.S. Dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Speculators decreased their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $12.97 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, compared with a net long of $17.27 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $2.316 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar long by $4.408 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar long by $2.602 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar long by $1.282 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar short by $-1.647 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $4.01 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar long by $-0.683 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.017 billion

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler, Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.