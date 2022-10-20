St. Louis Fed says will "think differently" about involvement in private events















WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The St. Louis Federal Reserve said it would "think differently" about appearances by its president James Bullard at closed press events after news reports of his attendance at a private policy forum last week sponsored by Citigroup, a major bank under Fed regulation.

The New York Times first reported Bullard's appearance at the event, which it noted was unpaid but might conflict with Fed communications rules that discourage Fed involvement in events that offer a "prestige advantage" to profit-making enterprises.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Diane Craft











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.