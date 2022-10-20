St. Louis Fed says will "think differently" about involvement in private events

By
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The St. Louis Federal Reserve said it would "think differently" about appearances by its president James Bullard at closed press events after news reports of his attendance at a private policy forum last week sponsored by Citigroup, a major bank under Fed regulation.

The New York Times first reported Bullard's appearance at the event, which it noted was unpaid but might conflict with Fed communications rules that discourage Fed involvement in events that offer a "prestige advantage" to profit-making enterprises.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Diane Craft

