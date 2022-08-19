Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to 3-wk low
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low.
The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning. It recovered slightly and last stood at $22,047. Ether was last down 5% at $1,753.
