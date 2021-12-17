Ten-year yield hits lowest in nearly two weeks low as Omicron weighs

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Friday to their lowest since Dec. 6, as simmering worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant boosted the appeal of haven assets.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Thursday of "a winter of severe illness and death" for the unvaccinated, while Australia's COVID-19 cases hit a pandemic high on Friday as Omicron continued to spread globally. read more

The 10-year yield fell as much as 1.5 basis point to 1.409%, adding to a 3.4 basis point drop from Thursday.

The slide comes despite a hawkish shift by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, when the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said it would end its bond-buying programme in March and flagged three quarter-point rate increases next year to combat heated inflation.

"Ordinarily, in the wake of a more hawkish FOMC outcome, yields would be expected to rise in anticipation of the Fed tightening cycle," Westpac analysts wrote in a client note.

"However, there are competing dynamics at present, with ongoing inflation fears sparking the Fed's tougher rhetoric being offset by fears that economic growth will be derailed by Omicron in the near term."

