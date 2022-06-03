Factbox: From Tesla to Peloton, companies slow hiring as economy sputters
June 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk spooked investors on Friday with a warning on the economy and plans to cut Tesla's (TSLA.O) workforce, joining a growing list of U.S. companies that have dialed back hiring amid decades-high inflation and fallout from the Ukraine crisis.
The billionaire said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needs to axe about 10% of its workforce, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. read more
Following is a list of some other U.S. companies that have announced layoffs or frozen hiring to rein in costs:
Source:- Regulatory filings, Reuters stories, company websites
