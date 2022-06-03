Factbox: From Tesla to Peloton, companies slow hiring as economy sputters

A Peloton logo is pictured on a sign outside a store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk spooked investors on Friday with a warning on the economy and plans to cut Tesla's (TSLA.O) workforce, joining a growing list of U.S. companies that have dialed back hiring amid decades-high inflation and fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

The billionaire said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needs to axe about 10% of its workforce, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. read more

Following is a list of some other U.S. companies that have announced layoffs or frozen hiring to rein in costs:

Source:- Regulatory filings, Reuters stories, company websites

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.