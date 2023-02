Novartis to pay $30 mln to health plans, consumers over Exforge antitrust claims

Legal category · February 23, 2023

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has agreed to pay $30 million to settle claims by health plans and consumers that it schemed to delay the U.S. launch of generic competition for its Exforge hypertension drug.