Tiger Global, Sapphire led funding round values block chain firm Blockdaemon at $3.25 bln

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management and Sapphire led a $207 million financing round in Blockdaemon, valuing the block chain firm at $3.25 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

Several large investors and financial institutions are warming to crypto and other digital assets, boosting demand for blockchain-related firms.

In a separate announcement, Blockdaemon said it had partnered with Stakewise to build a liquid staking product on the block chain network Ethereum. This would allow clients to use the staked capital for borrowing or lending.

Existing investors SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) Vision Fund 2, Boldstart Ventures, StepStone Group, Matrix Capital Management and Lerer Hippeau also participated in the latest fundraising.

"The digital asset class is here to stay, especially as financial services and publicly traded companies continue to enter the fray," said Jai Das, president and partner at Sapphire.

Blockdaemon is used by exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, financial institutions and developers to connect commercial stakeholders to blockchains. It offers node operations and infrastructure tooling for blockchain projects.

Blockdaemon is also backed by investors like Hashkey, CoinShares and Kenetic.

