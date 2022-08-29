Too early to think of ending rate hike cycle in Mexico, cenbanker says

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - It is "very, very premature" to start thinking of ending the current interest rate-hiking cycle in Mexico, one of the Mexican central bank's board members said on Twitter on Monday.

"The Federal Reserve will continue to go higher for a while until starting to see results and we will have to do practically the same," board member Jonathan Heath said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Kylie Madry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.