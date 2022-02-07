Toshiba says now plans to split into two companies instead of three

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Monday it now plans to split into two companies instead of three.

It plans to split off its device business but no longer plans to split off its infrastructure business. It also said that it no longer sees Toshiba Tec Corp (6588.T) as a core business.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

