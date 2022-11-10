Traders see Fed getting less aggressive after inflation report















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Traders on Thursday trimmed bets on interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as a government report showed inflation rose less than expected last month.

Futures contracts that settle to the Fed's policy rate surged immediately after the report, as traders moved to price in a bigger chance that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes next month and likely stop raising rates before the policy rate hits 5%.

Reporting by Ann Saphir. Editing by Jane Merriman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.