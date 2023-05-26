Treasury's Yellen notes US economic resilience in meeting with IMF's Georgieva















WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke about the U.S. economy's resilience in the face of global headwinds in a meeting Friday with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, according to a Treasury Department statement.

Yellen and Georgieva also discussed recent banking sector stress, the outlook for the U.S. economy as well as the Ukraine war, according to the statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Doina Chiacu











