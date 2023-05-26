Treasury's Yellen notes US economic resilience in meeting with IMF's Georgieva
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke about the U.S. economy's resilience in the face of global headwinds in a meeting Friday with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, according to a Treasury Department statement.
Yellen and Georgieva also discussed recent banking sector stress, the outlook for the U.S. economy as well as the Ukraine war, according to the statement.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.