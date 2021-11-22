Two-year yields rise, spreads fall on Powell nomination

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday after President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term while elevating Fed Governor Lael Brainard to vice chair.

Powell, who was widely expected to be tapped for a second term, will helm the central bank as it begins to pull back its emergency-level support of the economy and tame inflation, which recently hit its highest levels since 1990.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.1 basis points at 0.556%, hitting its highest level since early March 2020.

That move suggests the market anticipates a more aggressive tapering move by the Fed in 2022, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Powell's nomination "certainly puts an earlier liftoff on the table," he said.

Fed funds futures, meanwhile, now reflect that the central bank will raise rates in June.

Powell's nomniation "provides a little bit more legitimacy to market pricing in terms of Fed tightening next year," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.3 basis points to 1.589%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 4.3 basis points to 1.950%.

Spreads between 5 and 30-year Treasuries fell to their lowest levels since March 2020.

November 22 Monday 10:07AM New York / 1507 GMT

Reporting by David Randall Editing by Mark Potter/Mark Heinrich

