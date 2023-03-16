UK sees 3% weekly increase in online job ads: ONS















LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The number of online job adverts in Britain increased by 3% in the week to March 10, but is still 19% below their level of a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The ONS also said consumer activity slowed in the most recent week, as part of its weekly set of faster economic indicators.

