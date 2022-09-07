UPS to hire over 100,000 seasonal workers to deal with holiday rush

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

United Parcel Service (UPS) vehicles are seen at a facility in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 7 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) said on Wednesday it would hire more than 100,000 holiday workers in 2022, in line with last year, to deal with a surge in packages.

The logistics company said the job openings are mainly for full-time and part-time drivers and package handlers.

Both UPS and rival FedEx Corp (FDX.N) hire thousands of temporary workers each year to move more parcels between the months of October and January. This year, they face the added headache of a tight labor market although supply of workers seems to be gradually improving.

Both the companies benefited from a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although overall e-commerce demand has fallen from those highs, they have gained by prioritizing delivery of parcels that bring in more money.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

