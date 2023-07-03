US 2yr/10yr yield curve hits deepest inversion in 42 years

U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration
U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

July 3 (Reuters) - A widely watched section of the U.S. Treasury yield curve on Monday hit its deepest inversion since the high inflation era of Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, in a signal that financial markets see the current Fed tightening cycle eventually tipping the U.S. into recession.

The spread between the 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields hit the widest since 1981 at -110.80 basis points in early trade, a deeper inversion than in March during the U.S. regional banking crisis. The gap was last at -108.30 bp.

Reporting by Alden Bentley; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next