US 5-year credit default swaps rise to highest since 2011















April 21 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to United States sovereign debt rose to the highest level since 2011 on Friday, over market jitters that the government could hit its debt ceiling sooner-than-expected.

Spreads on U.S. five-year credit default swaps widened to 51 basis points, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. This is more than double the level they stood at the start of the year.

Reporting by Alden Bentley, Editing by Franklin Paul











