U.S. appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

1/2
Oct 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six Republican-led states which had requested the student loan forgiveness plan be halted until court proceedings for an injunction are completed.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.