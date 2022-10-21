U.S. appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to forgive federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis















Oct 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six Republican-led states which had requested the student loan forgiveness plan be halted until court proceedings for an injunction are completed.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese











