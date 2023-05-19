US bank deposits and credit slip in latest week, Fed data shows















May 19 (Reuters) - Deposits at all U.S. commercial banks slipped last week and overall credit provided by banks edged lower as well, Federal Reserve data released on Friday showed.

Deposits in the week ending May 10 totaled $17.10 trillion on a nonseasonally adjusted basis, down from $17.16 trillion a week earlier, the Fed's weekly snapshot of the banking system's assets and liabilities showed. Deposits, which had dropped substantially after the collapse in March of Silicon Valley Bank, were down at large banks and little changed at smaller ones.

Meanwhile, credit provided by banks dropped to $17.32 trillion from $17.37 trillion a week earlier, led by a decline in securities holdings. Loans and leases saw modest declines.

