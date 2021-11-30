U.S. consumer confidence ebbs in November

Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped in November amid concerns about the rising cost of living and relentless COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.5 this month from 111.6 in October. The survey was conducted before the discovery of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, that was announced last week by South African scientists. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 111.0.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

