U.S. consumer sentiment in June falls to record low
June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment soured in June, falling to a record low amid high inflation and recession fears, a survey showed on Friday.
The University of Michigan said its final consumer sentiment index reading for the month fell to 50.0 from a preliminary reading of 50.2.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would remain unchanged at 50.2.
