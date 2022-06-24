U.S. consumer sentiment in June falls to record low

People shop in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment soured in June, falling to a record low amid high inflation and recession fears, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan said its final consumer sentiment index reading for the month fell to 50.0 from a preliminary reading of 50.2.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would remain unchanged at 50.2.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao

