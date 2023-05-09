Factbox: U.S. corporate bankruptcies at highest level since 2010

People shop at Bed Bath & Beyond in Michigan
A customer leaves a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Novi, Michigan, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. companies are feeling the heat of decades-high interest rates and sticky inflation, with several filing for bankruptcy protection as the era of easy money draws to a close.

The tally of U.S. companies that have gone bankrupt so far in 2023 is higher than the first four months of any year since 2010, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

There were 54 corporate bankruptcy petitions in April, down from 70 in March, S&P Global said. Still, the year-to-date count more than doubled to 236 from a year ago.

Consumer discretionary companies logged a higher number of bankruptcies than any other sector in 2023, according to S&P Global, with the once high-flying retailer Bed Bath & Beyond among the latest victims.

Largest bankruptcies of 2023 (with more than $1 billion in liabilities):

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Refinitiv Eikon

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

