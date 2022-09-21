U.S. crude, fuel stocks rise, refining activity picks up - EIA

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and fuel stocks rose in the most recent week, as refiners increased processing to rebuild low product inventories, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16 to 430.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise. That was largely due to another big release of barrels from U.S. strategic reserves, which this past week came to 6.9 million barrels.

Refiners increased activity as well, boosting crude runs (USOICR=ECI) by 333,000 barrels per day, as refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 2.1 percentage points to reach 93.6% of overall capacity.

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.2 million barrels to 117.3 million barrels. Industry experts have been concerned about the low level of distillate stocks, as refiners have taken advantage of high profit margins to export to Europe, which needs diesel and heating oil.

"Why you would crank up refining at this point is beyond me, but refiners are worried about the distillate situation being at multi-year lows. They’re trying to make more distillate, which is building, and gasoline storage is also at a multi-month low," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 214.6 million barrels. Overall product supplied suggests that U.S. demand continues to sag, with the four-week average of gasoline product supplied at 7.7% below the year-ago pace.

Prices were down on the news. U.S. crude fell 52 cents to $83.42 a barrel while Brent lost 41 cents to $90.21 a barrel as of 10:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT).

Reporting By David Gaffen and Laura Sanicola; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

