U.S. crude stockpiles seen up last week, products likely fell - Reuters poll















Nov 7 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories were seen dropping, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 1.1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 4.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to Oct. 28 to 436.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 367,000-barrel rise.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline (USOILG=ECI) fell by about 1 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by 1.4 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization (USOIRU=ECI) was seen 0.6 percentage point higher from 90.6% of total capacity for the week ended Oct. 28 the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.