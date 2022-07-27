U.S. debt burden to rise to 185% of GDP in 2052, CBO projects

The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal debt burden will reach 185% of economic output in 2052, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Wednesday, an improvement over last year's long-term estimate but a projection driven by exponentially higher interest costs.

The CBO in 2021 had projected federal debt in 2051 at 202% of U.S. GDP output, with this year's improvement due to a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimates assume current tax and spending laws remain in place over the next 30 years.

The CBO estimated U.S. net interest outlays as a percentage of GDP to rise to 7.2% in 2052 versus 1.6% this year.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.