US economic activity little changed in recent weeks, Fed report shows















April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. economic activity was little changed in recent weeks as employment growth moderated somewhat and price increases appeared to slow, according to a Federal Reserve report published on Wednesday.

"Expectations for future growth were mostly unchanged as well; however, two districts saw outlooks deteriorate," the U.S. central bank said in its latest "Beige Book" compendium of surveys and interviews conducted across its 12 districts through April 10. "Contacts expected further relief from input cost pressures but anticipated changing their prices more frequently compared to previous years."

The Fed's latest read on the state of the economy provides a snapshot of business, bank and worker conditions in the aftermath of the mid-March failure of two large regional banks that shook confidence in the U.S. financial sector and prompted an emergency response from regulators to contain the fallout.

Fed policymakers, meeting less than two weeks after that crisis, raised the benchmark overnight interest rate by just a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.75%-5.00% range despite what they continued to feel was unacceptably high inflation.

They also signaled they are nearing the end of what has been the most aggressive spate of policy tightening in 40 years, with most policymakers penciling one last quarter-percentage-point hike before what's expected to be a prolonged holding period.

Although the initial banking stress appears to have waned, Fed policymakers say they are watching closely for signs that banks are pulling back on lending and tightening credit.

Such a pullback could slow the economy and inflation even more than the still-accumulating impact of their rate hikes, increasing the chance of an economic downturn and making a bigger rise in unemployment, now at the historically low level of 3.5%, more likely.

CREDIT TIGHTENS

The report flagged tighter credit conditions in the wake of the banking sector woes, with lending volumes and loan demand declining for households and businesses and last month's bank failures broadly expected to reduce the supply of credit in the months ahead.

Several Fed districts noted that banks tightened lending standards amid increased uncertainty and concerns about liquidity, the report showed.

In the San Francisco Fed district, where failed Silicon Valley Bank was located, "lending activity fell significantly in recent weeks amid higher interest rates and elevated uncertainty in the banking sector," the report said.

Businesses in the region "had a weaker overall economic outlook," and credit constraints along with reduced philanthropy made it more difficult for communities to provide food, shelter and services, the San Francisco Fed said.

Some districts were less shaken.

"Banking contacts reported some movement in deposits but little change in credit availability following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank," the Chicago Fed said. The Cleveland Fed said concerns about banking industry developments "reportedly had limited impact on recent business activity, though a small share of contacts reported a modest decrease in credit availability."

The Fed report noted that inflation pressures had moderated but remained widespread.

"Fewer businesses than in the last report expect prices to increase" it said. "Businesses expect wage increases to continue to moderate."

The Fed targets 2% inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which in February rose 5% from a year earlier. Policymakers will get a fresh monthly read just days before their May 2-3 rate-setting meeting.

