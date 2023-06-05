US equity funds draw first weekly inflow in 10 weeks

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds received their first weekly inflow in ten weeks in the week to May 31 on optimism that lawmakers would agree to raise the nation's debt limit to avert a default.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. equity funds received a net $1.22 billion in their first weekly inflow since March 22.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

U.S. growth funds obtained $2.24 billion worth of inflows after nine weekly outflows in a row, but value funds had $1.34 billion worth of net selling.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

By sector, tech and consumer discretionary sector funds drew $1.18 billion and $160 million worth of inflows, respectively, but investors exited consumer staples to the turn of $692 million.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Meanwhile, U.S. investors remained heavy buyers of money market funds for a sixth straight week as their weekly purchases amounted a net $27.56 billion.

On the other hand, U.S. bond funds received $1.79 billion in a fifth successive week of net purchases.

U.S. government, and short/intermediate investment-grade funds received $1.99 billion and $2.33 billion, respectively in inflows, while high yield, and inflation protected funds had outflows of $1.26 billion and $581 million, respectively.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics
Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next