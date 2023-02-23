U.S. Federal Reserve rejects Custodia Bank's request for reconsideration of Fed supervision















Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday denied crypto-focused Custodia Bank's request that the central bank reconsider its application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System.

The Fed previously said Custodia, which is based in Wyoming and is chartered through the state as a special purpose depository institution, lacked a sufficient risk management framework to address the heightened risks associated with crypto.

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese











