U.S. goods trade deficit hits a record in November

Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping" and another "Italia", are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods mushroomed to a record in November as imports surged and exports slipped.

The goods trade deficit widened last month by 17.5% to $97.8 billion from $83.2 billion in October, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That exceeds the previous record deficit set in September of $97 billion.

Goods exports declined 2.1%, while imports rose by 4.7%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The report also showed wholesale inventories climbed 1.2% last month.

Retail inventories increased 2.0%.

Retail inventories, excluding autos, which go into the calculation of gross domestic product, edged up by 1.3%

The economy grew at a 2.3% annualized rate in the third quarter, a step-down from earlier in the year but activity has rebounded in the fourth quarter. read more

Trade has been a drag on gross domestic product growth for five straight quarters, while inventories added to output in the third quarter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.