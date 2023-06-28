US goods trade deficit narrows in May

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in May as imports fell, but the improvement was probably not enough to prevent trade from being a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.

The goods trade deficit decreased 6.1% to $91.1 billion last month, partially reversing April's surge, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Trade made no contribution to the economy's 1.3% annualized growth rate in the first quarter after adding to gross domestic product for three straight quarters.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.