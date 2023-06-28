US goods trade deficit narrows in May

Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping" and another "Italia," are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in May as imports fell, but the improvement was probably not enough to prevent trade from being a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.

The goods trade deficit decreased 6.1% to $91.1 billion last month, partially reversing April's surge, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Trade made no contribution to the economy's 1.3% annualized growth rate in the first quarter after adding to gross domestic product for three straight quarters.

